Madhya Pradesh: BJP Celebrates Launch Of Mega Industrial Park Near Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): With the laying down of the foundation stone of the Rs 460 crore Mega Industrial Park near Ratlam city by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, in a programme organised at Bina, BJP leaders and workers celebrated the event.

As per information, the Mega Industrial Park near Ratlam city will come up as an investment centre located near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The MP government has already made provision in the state budget for the investment zone.

The Mega Industrial Park will attract the setting up of industrial units, particularly cloth, automobiles, pharma and others. It will be well connected with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will further boost economic growth. The Park will generate many opportunities for employment for the youth in large numbers.

While commenting after seeing the ceremony on television along with BJP leaders and workers, Ratlam City MLA Chetanya Kashyap thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Mega Industrial Park will boost the growth of Ratlam city which will one day become big industrial and business centre of Malwa and Nimarareas. “Both `Dasha and Disha’ of Ratlam is going to be changed and it is to emerge as Mahanagar,” Kashyap commented.

