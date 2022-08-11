Madhya Pradesh: BJP candidates win in Municipal Council president election in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Mamta Jain of BJP has emerged victorious in Alot Municipal Council president election. Mamta got 11 out of 15 councillorsí votes. After her victory, there is a lot of enthusiasm among his supporters.

According to information, Mamta Jain won defeating rebel BJP candidate Pawan Sharma who go four votes. Congress did not contest the election.

Similarly, BJP's Mukesh Parmar won the Taal seat after defeating the Congress candidate Bankat Rathod.

MukeshParmar got 11 votes while the Congress candidate got 4 votes. The process for the voting of the vice-president has started in both the Taal and Alot councils and the results of the vice president are yet to come.