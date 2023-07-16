Madhya Pradesh: BJP-Backed Goons Forcing Him To Sell His House

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after some house owners in Rajendra Nagar area put up posters claiming that they were moving out due to fear of criminals, a man in Clerk Colony put up a poster saying that BJP-backed goons were forcing him to sell the house. The poster is trending on social media, and Congress has attacked the government over this issue.

The poster put up by Ajay Mishra says that he wants to sell the house as he is tortured by the goons supported by BJP leaders. He claimed that he was a Jana Sangh member, which is BJP’s previous avatar. (BJP dwara poshit gundo se pareshan hokar ye ghar bechna hai-Purana Jansanghi).

Congress leader KK Mishra had also twitted the photo of the poster and targeted the state government for increasing crime in the city. Notably, Clerk Colony area comes under the constituency area of MLA Ramesh Mendola. Meanwhile, Pushpa Mishra, wife of Ajay Mishra, alleged that she and her husband are being threatened by their neighbours Chiku Yadav and Sushil Yadav for vacating the house.

“The accused had even attacked my husband a couple of days ago but police have not been taking any action as the accused work for BJP leaders in the area. We were also associated with BJP since the time of Jansangh,” Pushpa said. However, the neighbours Sushil Yadav and Chiku Yadav alleged that Ajay Mishra is threatening them.

“We have already complained Mishra with the police. They are trying to pressurise police by making such false allegations through posters,” the duo said.

