Madhya Pradesh: BJP accuses CMO of irregular payment of Rs 19 lakh

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Former councillors and BJP mandal president on Thursday presented a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Milind Dhokey accusing Bhikangaon chief municipal officer of payment to the contractor against the norms. Former councillors claimed that CMO Mohansingh Alawa made a wrong payment of Rs 19 lakh . They demanded punitive action against CMO Alawa. Former leader of opposition Zakir Khilji told in the memorandum that on October 14, 2022, an amount of Rs 19.06 lakh was paid to the contractor company Mewada Mekedam Pvt Ltd from the account of the municipal council on SBI's account number 522287606728.

They said payment has been made by CMO Alava without getting the notesheet signed by the administration and the deputy engineer, which is against the rules as per the accounting rule of the Municipality Act, 1961. Along with this, even before becoming the president and vice-president after the election, on October 14, the CMO hastily paid without taking the signatures of the administration and deputy engineer on the notesheet, in connivance with the concerned company, which should be investigated and punitive action taken. During this, BJP mandal president Krishnapal Singh Rathore, district treasurer Vijay Mahajan were present. When contacted SDM Dhoke said that they got a memorandum and matter will be investigated. On the other hand, CMO Alawa said that the payment has been made by him as per rules. The concerned payment has all necessary signatures.