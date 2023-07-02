Madhya Pradesh: Birthday Turns Into Tragedy After Altercation In Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded on Sunday, a man's birthday turned into a day of sorrow. Krishna Das Bairagi, a resident of Himmatnagar in Ratlam, hanged himself following a heated argument with his wife.

The dispute arose over his habit of returning home late after consuming alcohol. As his children excitedly entered his room to wish him a happy birthday, they discovered a horrifying sight—their father's lifeless body hanging from a noose.

Neighbours rushed to assist and brought Krishna Das to the district hospital, but it was too late. Doctors pronounced him brought dead. The Deendayal Nagar police station has initiated a probe into the incident. The tragedy marks the culmination of a series of alcohol-related conflicts between the couple.

Just days before, Krishna Das had assaulted his wife when she refused to give him money for tobacco products. As the authorities delve deeper into the case, the community is left grappling with the profound loss and unanswered questions surrounding the devastating incident.