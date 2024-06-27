Madhya Pradesh: Birth Certificate Made Must For Kids Born After August 11, 2023 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the Birth and Death Amendment Act 2023, obtaining birth certificates of all children born after August 11, 2023 has been made mandatory. The birth certificate will be mandatory for admission in school along with obtaining Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID card and driving licence. This certificate will be the only proof for joining employment and getting civic facilities. In case of death also, certain measures have been taken.

This was informed in a one-day training programme organised by the District Planning and Statistics Office at the Collector office on Wednesday. In the training programme, detailed information was given about Birth and Death Amendment Act, 2023 regarding birth and death registration and CRS Revamp Portal https://crsorgi.gov.in a portal is created in this regard.

On this occasion, Divisional Planning Officer Madhav Bende and Registrars of the units doing birth and death registration work were present. In the programme, training was given on Birth and Death Amendment Act, 2023 and CRS Revamp Portal by Deputy Director of Census Operations Directorate Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Namit Yadav and Statistical Investigator Manoj Kanade.

Registrars of all government medical institutions of the district, their associates, registrars of all urban bodies and their associates and informants of private hospitals were present in the training programme. Detailed discussion was held with them on the Revised Act 2023 and the Revamp Portal. During training, it was told that birth certificate has been made mandatory for children born after August 11, 2023 the date of implementation of the Revised Act.

Which will be the only certificate for obtaining documents related to the child such as Aadhaar, PAN, admission in school, update of voter list, driving licence, joining government jobs and other civic facilities. It was also informed in the training that for every death in hopsital, medical certification of the cause of death will be mandatory by the doctor of the concerned hospital.

One copy of it will be given to the concerned registrar and the other copy will be given free-of-cost to the nearest relative. In the revamped portal, information about birth and death can be sent online by common citizens through mobile OTP to the registrar related to the place of the incident and certificate can be issued by the registrar after verification, which will be received on the email ID mentioned by the informant and can be downloaded at any given time.