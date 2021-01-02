Madhya Pradesh: Bird flu spreads on Daly College campus in Indore, 13 more crows found dead

Indore: Thirteen more crows were found dead in Daly College on Saturday morning as bird flu spread across the campus. In all, 83 crows have died on Daly College campus so far. Crows were first found dead for at Daly College on December 29. Some of the crows were tested and found positive for Influenza A virus subtype H5N8, commonly known as bird flu.

“The crows were buried as per guidelines and the entire area including trees was sanitised,” veterinary department deputy director PK Sharma said. He added that bird flu spreads much like corona in humans. “It’s too quick. In case of bird flu, the bird dies within 12 hours of being infected,” Sharma said.

The samples of the dead crows were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for examination. The report showed birds positive for bird flu. Meanwhile, 20 more crows were found dead in the campus on Friday.