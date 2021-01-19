Madhya Pradesh: Bird flu cases in 32 districts, including in poultry in three

Bird flu cases have so far been confirmed in 32 districts of Madhya Pradesh, while 3,890 crows and other birds have been found dead since December 29, state Animal Husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel said on Tuesday.

In an official statement, he said, of the 32 districts, avian influenza virus was detected in poultry birds in Jhabua, Harda and Mandsaur.

A total of 453 samples from various districts have been sent to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) for tests, and culling of birds was being carried out as per the Centre's advisory, he said.

The avian flu was first detected in two samples from a group of 50 crows found dead in Indore's Residency area on December 29.