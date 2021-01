Madhya Pradesh: Bird flu alert sounded after crow deaths

A bird flu alert has been sounded in Madhya Pradesh after presence of the dreaded virus was found in dead crows in Indore and more avian deaths were reported in other districts, said officials on Monday.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel said the state's Rapid Response Team is setting up a control room in Indore, where avian influenza (bird flu) has been detected in the samples of dead crows.

The Animal Husbandry Department has issued an alert and directed officials to monitor the situation arising out of the mass death of crows in several districts, said the official from the MP Public Relations Department.

The official said from December 23, 2020, to January 3, 2021, the state witnessed deaths of 142 crows in Indore, 100 in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar-Malwa, 13 in Khargone and 9 in Sehore district.

Their samples were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for analysis, Patel said.