Madhya Pradesh: Biomedical Engineering becomes top priority of students post pandemic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the pandemic, students' interest in biomedical engineering has increased and in fact, all the seats of the courses in top engineering colleges in the city are filling up fast. Not only the city, but also students from distance are coming for admission in Biomedical Engineering.

Only Shri Govindram Seksaria Technology & Science (SGSITS) in the city has Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Biomedical branch with 60 seats, of which maximum seats are left vacant usually since the inception of the course.

A good number of students are also getting placement in various companies. Recently, Infosys company gave jobs to the students in an annual package of Rs 5 lakh. After the pandemic, many other medical equipment makers are contacting the department.

Many types of equipment started being made in India too. Dr BR Rawal, head of the department said that after the corona epidemic, many types of equipment are being manufactured in India too. This will give further momentum to this sector in the coming years. If students get funding, we can be in a better position in terms of manufacturing medical equipment.

Branch covers a wide variety of subjects

Dr Rawal said that the Biomedical branch is a mixture of many disciplines. It includes topics such as IT, Electronics, Instrumentation, Artificial Intelligence and many more, due to which not only companies manufacturing medical equipment but companies working in IT and other fields also remain focused on it.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 05:24 PM IST