Madhya Pradesh: Bikers Rob Recovery Agent Of ₹1.37 L In Sardarpur

Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four bike-borne miscreants robbed Rs 1.37 lakh from a recovery agent near Kanjarota village in Sardrapur in broad daylight on Friday.

Recovery agent Devendra Singh along with companion Ganesh were looted when they were returning to Rajgarh after collecting money from borrowers of Ringnod, Poshia and Bhilkhedi villages, said the police.

Devendra Singh (22) told police that they were looted at Rajgarh - Kukshi Road under Saradpur police station near Kanjarota village. He further said that four bikers on two bikes snatched the bag full of money and fled.

According to Ganesh, a tablet and bio-metric machine of the company was also kept in the bag. A case was registered against the unknown miscreants with Ringnod outpost. Further investigations were underway, said outpost in-charge Jagdish Chauhan.