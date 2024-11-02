Madhya Pradesh: Bike Rider Dies After Falling Into Pit, 2 Injured

Representational Image

Dharampuri (Madhya Pradesh): A man on Thursday night lost his life afterfalling into a water-filled pit at an under-construction bridge, while riding bike near the Surani village. Two other pillion riders were injured. The incident occurred on Thursday night under the Dharampuri police station limits.

The victims, Suraj and Rahul, both labourers from Ujjain, were returning to their village to celebrate Diwali. After taking a bus from Ujjain to Dhar, they were picked up by Gal Singh, who was riding the bike when the accident happened.

Read Also Indore Shocker: Criminal Found Murdered On His Bed

As they travelled from the Dhamnod Palash intersection towards Khodi Movdi, they fell into the pit. Suraj drowned in the water, while Rahul and Gal Singh sustained injuries. The villagers quickly gathered at the scene and alerted emergency services, including an ambulance and police.

The injured persons were transported to the government hospital. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Growing anger among the community directed at the contractor for their apparent negligence. The said bridge lacks safety measures or warning signs.

This incident follows another tragic accident in the area just days prior, where a four-year-old child lost their life after a mini truck collided with two bikes in Ghatgara.