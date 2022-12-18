Madhya Pradesh: Bike rider dies after being dragged 500 meters by truck in Sendhwa

FP Photo |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old bike-borne man died after being hit and dragged 500 meters by a mini truck on Mumbai–Agra National Highway (NH no 3) on Saturday. As per details, the deceased has been identified as Sursing Ramla (45 years old), a resident of Muhala village. The accident was reported near Jamniya village in Sendhwa town. The truck driver fled from the spot along with the vehicle. Local residents reported the accident to the police. They were able to intercept the vehicle from Sangali police station limits in Maharashtra and impounded it at the Bijasan Police outpost. The locals said that the collision was so intense that the bike got stuck inside the mini truck and the man was dragged about 500 meters.