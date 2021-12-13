Madhya Pradesh: Bike lifters gang busted, 6 held, 56 bikes recovered

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Police claimed to have busted a gang of motorbike lifters and arrested its six members. Around 56 motorbikes worth Rs 50 lakh were also recovered.

Acting on a tip off, Kasrawad station in-charge constituted a team at Pipalgon road. After a while, team intercepted five persons on three motorbikes.

The persons introduced themselves as Shamsher ,38, of Dhar, Sufiyan, 25, of Khalghat, Bablu, 25, and Ganesh 28, of Barwah, and Karan, 23, of Mortakka. During interrogation, they could not furnish documents of motorbikes in their possession and later allegedly confessed to stealing the bikes.

The team also recovered screwdrivers, keys of several motorbikes along with equipments to steal a vehicle. When police interrogated firmly, the accused allegedly confessed to have committed same crime in Khandwa, Sanawad, Bedia, Bhikangaon, Kasrawad, Dhamnod, Maheshwar, Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Dhar and many other places. The accused used to hide vehicles in their houses. A few of the stolen bikes were kept in garage of Ishudeep, 26, of Barwah for modifications. Police seized all motorbikes and arrested Ishudeep. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 401 of the Indian Penal Code.

