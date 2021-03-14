Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Municipal Corporation organises megacycle rally to promote cleanliness

BHOPAL: The government functionaries have been consistently blaming the common man for the renounce of the coronavirus. It is being said that the people have become careless; not wearing facemasks; not maintaining social distancing, holding parties; not visiting doctors on developing Covid-like symptoms and so on. The government has also declared its intention of imposing a night curfew in some cities of the state.
The government, however, itself is organising festivals, fairs, rallies and functions where huge crowds gathers. On Sunday, a mega-cycle rally was organised by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to promote cleanliness. Around 4,000 boys and girls took part in the event.
A ten-day Hunar Haat is currently underway in the city. The Union Government is the organiser of the fest, which was inaugurated by the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Lal Parade Ground on Saturday. Exhorting the people of the city to visit the event in large numbers, the CM assured the artisans and craftsmen who have set up their stalls at the fair that all their stocks would be exhausted.
Earlier, the state government had organised a 'Hunar Haat' at Bhopal Haat. The chief minister had also inaugurated the celebrations of the 75 years of independence at the Shaurya Smarak earlier this week. The government plans to hold hundreds of functions under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava theme in different parts of the state.
On Mahashivratri, the chief minister had performed a puja of Lord Shiva in a crowded locality in the Old City. He was surrounded by a large number of devotees. Few were wearing masks and as for social distancing, there was no question of it.
Moreover, top politicians are themselves not adhering to the Corona norms. Minister Usha Thakur has declared that she doesn't need to wear a mask as she performs 'havan' every day and recites the Hanuman Chalisa. Ram Bai, an MLA, has made it clear that she would prefer to pay fine rather than wear a mask as 'it makes her feel suffocated'. Home minister Narottam Mishra is often seen in public without a mask.
The government is adopting double standards. All the Corona norms are meant only for the shopkeepers and the common man. The people are suffering, the small traders are suffering. However, political rallies, public meetings and fairs are being organised. On Mahashivratri we all saw how Shiv baraats were taken out under the patronage of politicians violating all the norms.- Anupam Agarwal, General Secretary, Bhopal Thok Kirana Vyapari Mahasangh
Who can stop the government? It can do what it wants to. But I can tell you now that the Gwalior High Court has stayed urban local body elections, night curfew would not be imposed. The government was planning to impose night curfew just to avoid holding municipal elections in Bhopal and Indore. Everything has been politicised.- Satish Gangrade, president, New Market Vyapari Sangh
The ministers and top officers should lead by example. Mere sermonising won't do. The government shouldn't organise functions where huge crowds gather. Social distancing is simply not possible at such events.- Jaya Chaturvedi, student