Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Municipal Corporation organises megacycle rally to promote cleanliness

BHOPAL: The government functionaries have been consistently blaming the common man for the renounce of the coronavirus. It is being said that the people have become careless; not wearing facemasks; not maintaining social distancing, holding parties; not visiting doctors on developing Covid-like symptoms and so on. The government has also declared its intention of imposing a night curfew in some cities of the state.

The government, however, itself is organising festivals, fairs, rallies and functions where huge crowds gathers. On Sunday, a mega-cycle rally was organised by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to promote cleanliness. Around 4,000 boys and girls took part in the event.

A ten-day Hunar Haat is currently underway in the city. The Union Government is the organiser of the fest, which was inaugurated by the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Lal Parade Ground on Saturday. Exhorting the people of the city to visit the event in large numbers, the CM assured the artisans and craftsmen who have set up their stalls at the fair that all their stocks would be exhausted.