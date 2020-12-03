Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal gas tragedy widows' pension to be renewed, a memorial to be set up

Marking the 36th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy on Thursday , Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that pension would continue to be provided to the widows of the victims killed in the gas leak tragedy and a memorial built so that people could take lessons from the accident.

On the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, a prayer meeting was held at the Central Library at Barkatullah Bhawan in Bhopal, commemorating thousands of people who were killed in the unfortunate gas leak from the Union Carbide plant.

On this occasion, Chouhan said a pension of Rs 1,000 would be received by the widows of those killed in the gas leakage which had been closed from 2019 but would be resumed again.

Chouhan said that a memorial would be built in Bhopal to commemorate this incident so that people take lessons. After the nuclear bombs dropped in Nagasaki and Hiroshima in Japan, a memorial was built there. It teaches us that there should be no more nuclear attacks on any nation.