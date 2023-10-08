Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Sports Complex Held In Ratlam

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Bhoomi pujan for an Integrated Sports complex with a cost of Rs 15.26 crore has taken place here which will come up in Banjali area here.

The bhoomi pujan took place at the hands of Chetanya Kashyap and Dilip Makwana (both MLAs) and Ratlam city Mayor Prahlad Patel. International wrestler Balwant Bhati and Krida Bharti district president Dr Gopal Majawadia were also present on this occasion.

City MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that the long pending need of a synthetic track will also be fulfilled. He said that a football ground will also come up.

He said that the district administration has been asked to allot government land which existed adjoining to further pave way to add more sports facilities.

City mayor Prahlad Patel said that international-level sports stadium will come up in Ratlam. He said that a badminton court will also come up in the sports complex besides facilities and grounds for other sports.

Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana also spoke on the occasion. Sports officer RC Tiwari conducted the programme while District Sports officer Ruchi Sharma gave the vote of thanks.

