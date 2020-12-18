Madhya Pradesh: Bhikangaon to get shopping complex worth Rs 1.43 crore, city council building to be revamped after 50 years

Bhikangaon (Khargone district): The city council of Bhikangaon has taken a major step toward development under which an upscale shopping complex worth Rs 1.43 crore will be constructed soon. It will provide employment opportunities to local youths. The dilapidated city council building will also be revamped. For 50 years, it has been in the same state and had become dilapidated.

Chief municipal officer Manoj Gangrade said on Thursday that the construction of first part of the shopping complex has begun and the plan to prepare the second portion has also been made. The target is to complete the construction of first part in next two months.

Councillor Nakula Kapse along with city council chairman Deepak Thakur inspected the quality of construction work of first part and asked it to complete it as soon as possible. The first portion will have a hall, chambers and shops.