Madhya Pradesh: Bhikangaon janpad panchayat CEO kills self, family says it's a murder

Bhikangaon: Bhikangaon janpad panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Rajesh Baheti, 56, was found hanging by neck at his government residence at 10.30 pm on Sunday, Bhikangaon police said. Police have recovered suicide note from spot.
Bahetiís post-mortem was conducted here at Bhikangaon and based on the report, Dr Manoj Nirale from Bhikangaon said CEO committed suicide between 11 am and 12 noon and no injury marks were found on the body.
On Monday morning, forensic science laboratory (FSL) team led by Sunil Makwana rushed to the spot and seized some of the documents. Police also recovered a suicide note from the spot.
Bhikangaon police station incharge Jagdish Goyal said as soon as the information about the incident was received, necessary documents were seized.
What do family members say?
Baheti is a resident of Reti Mandi, Indore. Recently, his daughter was married. His son is a manager in private bank. His wife lived with son while Baheti resides at government quarter.
Nephew Manish Bachani said it is not a suicide but a murder. ìHe had come home about 8 to 10 days back and talked of retiring from government service. He said there is work related to poor people left and once it is complete, he will leave. He repeatedly said he is under political pressure. We request administration and police to act against those involved,î Bachani added.
4 CEOs transferred in 10 months
Bhikangaon janpad panchayat remained in news for its controversial working style of the public representatives. Between May 15, 2020 and March 15, 2021, four CEOs were changed, which is 10 months.
On May 18, 2020, Arif Khan was attached to Khargone district panchayat. On May 19, 2020, Kavita Arya took charge. On January 22, 2021, Deepak Rai from the panchayat and rural development department from Dhar was shifted to Bhikangaon but he did not take charge. Later, BDO Rajesh Baheti, posted in Kasrawad, was made CEO of Bhikangaon on March 15, 2021.
A month later, Baheti's was transferred to Petlawad, Jhabua, but he was not relieved from the district due to the second wave of corona and during this time he also got corona.
Baheti did not go home during second wave of corona
During second wave of novel coronavirus, Baheti did not go home in Indore even once. And for the vaccine, he used to take meetings in the district and rural areas from time to time, during which he tested corona positive on June 5. He was home quarantined.