Madhya Pradesh: Bhikangaon janpad panchayat CEO kills self, family says it's a murder

Bhikangaon: Bhikangaon janpad panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Rajesh Baheti, 56, was found hanging by neck at his government residence at 10.30 pm on Sunday, Bhikangaon police said. Police have recovered suicide note from spot.

Bahetiís post-mortem was conducted here at Bhikangaon and based on the report, Dr Manoj Nirale from Bhikangaon said CEO committed suicide between 11 am and 12 noon and no injury marks were found on the body.

On Monday morning, forensic science laboratory (FSL) team led by Sunil Makwana rushed to the spot and seized some of the documents. Police also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

Bhikangaon police station incharge Jagdish Goyal said as soon as the information about the incident was received, necessary documents were seized.