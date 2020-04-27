Madhya Pradesh: Bharbhadiya wins national child friendly village award

The ministry of Panchayati Raj has awarded Bharbhadiya village with ‘child friendly award’ for its work in the year 2018-19. Over 30 panchayats of the country had applied for the award, out of which only Bharbhadiya of Madhya Pradesh bagged the prize online.

The award ceremony was conducted online due to the lockdown. Zila panchayat CEO Bhavya Mittal informed that the government had asked for applications under multiple categories, which were scrutinised and verified, after which the awards were given. Mittal said that the award was received because of the efforts of village sarpanch Hansa Jatav and anganwadi workers in Bharbhadiya. When the state level team had arrived in the village for verification process, the village sarpanch Hansa who was pregnant at that time guided the team through the village, added Mittal. She has also built a library in the village.

Sarpanch Jatav thanked Mittal, janpad CEO Marisha Shinde and panchayat secretary Rajendra Nagar. The village was declared child friendly as no child in the village is malnourished and all of the children got to school regularly. The village has previously been titled as ‘Adarsh Gaon’ under Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, under which the regional member of parliament had adopted the village for its betterment.

The village will be receiving Rs 5 lakh as cash prize. Collector Jitendra Singh Raje congratulated the villagers and said that he is proud of Bharbhadiya. Sarpanch Jatav, panchayat secretary Rajendra Nagar and anganwadi workers are excited to have received the award. They even distributed chocolates among all the children of the village.