Madhya Pradesh: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha organises symposium on Union budget in Ratlam

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Friday organised a symposium on the Union budget 2023. Chief speaker of the programme was Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap.

While speaking Kashyap said that no tax will have to be paid on the income less than Rs.7 lakh. He said that budget of” Amrit Kaal” will create immense opportunities for the youths.

He highlighted seven special features terming them “saptarishi” and said that Union budget 2023 has got provisions for every section of society to be benefitted and to come up.

Kashyap also replied to the queries raised by youths present in the programme. BJYM district president Viplav Jain and tax experts also expressed their views.

Programme was conducted by BJYM vice president Gaurav Moonat and Satyajit Rajawat gave a vote of thanks.

