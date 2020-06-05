Madhya Pradesh: Bhanpura police crack blind murder case in three days

Bhanpura: In a major breakthrough, Bhanpura police have cracked the blind murder case of a man within three days. The murderers have been arrested and booked under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional superintendent of police Vinod Kumar Singh and SDM Phool Singh Paraste said that Mohammed Ishaq was missing from May 29 from his house in Bhensoda. The family filed a missing case, after which the police was informed that a body has been found in a well of Devendra Prajapat’s field. The police confirmed that the body is of Ishaq.

The body was found in a half-naked state and had multiple injuries, including strangulation. Mandsaur SP Siddharth Chaudhary instructed the police to form an investigation team. Akash Naik, Lakhan Mali, Raju Meghwal, Devilal Meghwal and Banshilal Meghwal were accused of committing the murder. Their interrogation is going on.

ASP Singh said that the accused kidnapped Ishaq and planned to demand ransom from his father. Their plan was to lure Ishaq on the pretext of giving him a major work opportunity and kidnapped him. Akash and Kailash brought him near Babulal Patidar’s well, where all five accused hit him and demanded Rs 30 lakh. They tied his hands and feet with cloth and strangulated him with a rope.

The accused hid deceased’s belongings like wallet and mobile in the bushes and threw his body in Prajapat’s well. Police have seized the belongings of Ishaq, a rope and a motorcycle.

Trainee deputy superintendent of police Kiran Chauhan of Bhanpura, Bhensoda sub-inspector Lakhan Singh Rajput, Garoth sub-inspector Rakesh Chaudhary and several constables were a part of the investigating team.