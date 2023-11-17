Madhya Pradesh: ‘Bhandara’ At ISKCON Temple Today

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘bhandara’ (community feast) would be organised in memory of ISKCON founder Acharya Shrila Prabhupad’s disappearance on November 17.

He left on chaturthi of Shukla Paksha in Kartik month (November 14, 1977) at 7.30 pm in Vrindawan. This Hindu date falls on Friday this year. Two minutes silence would be observed at 7.30pm, lamps would be offered and a mini bhandara prasad would be served in ISKCON Ujjain in the evening.

PRO Raghav Pandit Das has requested people to offer lamps to Lord Krishna, pay gratitude to Shrila Prabhupad and enjoy prasadam in the evening after casting their votes.

