Madhya Pradesh: Bhagwat Katha Begins August 3 In Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A grand musical event based on Bhagwat Katha from the mouthpiece of international story-teller Jaya Kishori, has been scheduled at the local Devi Ahilyabai Sports Complex, Mhow from August 3 to 9 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

In a press conference held on Sunday, Jeetu Thakur and Rajesh Jindal said that on August 3, a grand procession will be taken out in the city by international story-teller Jaya Kishori.

It will be welcomed at various places by many social and business organisations. The event at Devi Ahilyabai Sports Complex will end on completion of the examination. The organisers said that vehicle service has also been kept for those coming from rural areas of the tehsil to listen to the story-teller.

At the Katha sthal, arrangement of Fariyali snacks, tea and breakfast has also been kept for a nominal fee. For this event, all social and religious organisations of the city have been added and invitation will also be done door-to- door. The programme was conducted by Sunil Mittal.

