Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoriya organisers asks administration not to harass villagers in the name of corona

Alirajpur: With annual Bhagoria Haat round the corner, the organisers and villagers here in Alirajpur are demanding clarity from administration on holding annual event.

They asked administration and local police not to harass villagers in the name of corona.

Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) district president Vikram Singh Chouhan said that Bhagoria Haat holds great significance in the lives of the members of tribal community and they wait for this event throughout the year. We don’t want any curbs on this annual event, he added.

People of tribal community who work in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan participate in the Bhagoriya Haat. In the wake of increasing cases of corona in the said states the administration need to provide clarity as to who will be responsible if cases rise in places where this event is held, he added. District administration should announce guideline for the same, he demanded.

JAYS district vice-president Arvind Kanesh said that it would be wrong to force the villagers to follow the corona guidelines. In view of this epidemic, the decision should be taken to keep tabs on the situation.