Madhya Pradesh: BeSAHARA agents demand arrest of company officials

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of agents associated with the Sahara India expressed their ire and submitted a memorandum to Mandsaur district collector Gautam Singh demanding immediate arrest of company officials. They also demanded to auction all the movable and immovable property of company to return money of depositors.

Anger among depositors and agents increasing continuously against company with every passing day. They claimed that neither they are getting their money or any assurance from company officials. Scores of agents approached the collector narrating their plight. They said that for years, they have been working as an agent of Sahara India Limited, but the company is not paying the promised amount depositors.

Agents claimed that they lodged an FIR against the company officials at City Kotwali, but no arrest has been made in this so far.

Agents claimed that the company had bought land in Mandsaur in the name of its other associate companies. On the report of SP Sunil Pandey, proceedings have also been initiated to attach properties by Mandsaur collector Gautam Singh., All properties should be auctioned immediately and payment of respectable depositors should be made, they demanded.

Along with this, all those directors of the company including Sahara India chief Subrata Rai Sahara should be arrested who have not returned the depositors' money on time, Sahara's agents demanded in the memorandum given to collector.

Agents alleged that they are facing the ire of the depositors as they are not being paid by the company even after maturity of their deposits.

People have deposited their hard earnings through us in various schemes of Sahara India and its affiliated companies and now depositors are after us for the payment.

Besides facing abuse and threats, the agents have also been assaulted on many occasions by the depositors. The depositors have also lodged complaints against the agents with the police. They are now making rounds to police stations and courts to evade action.

Collector Singh told media persons that the court proceedings are going on; we have given orders for attachment of the property of the company as well.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:49 PM IST