 Madhya Pradesh: Beggar With ₹29K And 3 Others Caught, Sent To Ujjain's Seva Dham
The district administration has become strict to eradicate begging.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Beggar With ₹29K And 3 Others Caught, Sent To Ujjain's Seva Dham | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking strict action towards making the city beggar-free, a team of district administration caught 4 habitual beggars including one woman, on Wednesday and sent them to Seva Dham of Ujjain in a vehicle. The officials recovered Rs 29k cash from one of them. On the initiative of Collector Asheesh Singh in the city, continuous efforts are being made by running a campaign towards making the city beggar-free. Strict action is now being taken by the district administration against those who are begging.

In this connection, four habitual beggars involved in begging caught on Thursday from different locations and sent to Ujjain's Seva Dham. Similar action will continue in the future as well. Citizens have been requested not to give alms to anyone. Collector and District Magistrate Singh have issued an order in the city prohibiting both taking and giving alms. Various teams have been formed by the district administration to take action against beggars involved in begging.

These teams are constantly monitoring the city. Every day, members of the surveillance team are keeping watch at main squares, religious places, public places etc. Along with this, intersections are also being monitored through CCTV surveillance. The elderly, children and women engaged in begging are being constantly counselled and provided medical and financial aid. Necessary arrangements have also been made for their rehabilitation. They are also being linked to employment. Arrangements have also been made for training.

All are habitual beggars. Here, all the beggars' sons and daughters-in-law are engaged in employment. Rs 29k were also found with a beggar. It has been deposited. The administration has decided to take action against those who beg and those who give alms. Soon, similar action will be taken at other places as well.

