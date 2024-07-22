Madhya Pradesh: Began From Scratch, Dream Of Working For Bollywood, Says Indore's Singer Hitesh Chauhan

Hitesh Chauhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Meet Hitesh Chauhan, a 28-year-old singer from Indore, whose song has been launched on 150 digital platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, iTunes and others. The song has received over 13,000 views on YouTube since its launch on June 30.

The singer launched the self-written and self-composed song, Tera Hi Aana, which has become popular among netizens. "It is my first romantic song. It took me four months to create the song from scratch," he told Free Press.

In the past, he created devotional and cover songs, out of which, Gajanan Ganeshwaray, went viral on social media and attracted significant appreciation.

Voice of Indore's Swachhata Song

Hitesh started his journey at the age of 12 with bhajans and devotional songs. Motivated from the appreciation, he received training for 8 years to hone his skills. He got his big break with Indore's Swachh Survekshan song titled as 'Indore Lagayega Chhakka'.

He has pursued a diploma and Masters degree in music from Shaskiya Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Chiman Bagh, Indore.

Earns to sing, sings to earn

Sharing his musical journey, Hitesh said he gives 3 hours to music every day. He performs at different cafes and restaurants in the city to earn a living. He is a regular performer at Gyaniji Cafe. "I do nothing but sing and this is all I want to keep doing for the rest of my life," the singer said.

It is his grandma's dream to see him become a successful singer. "And I am trying to make it come true," he added.

When asked how he wants to bring laurels to Indore, he said, "The best thing about the city is that it respects art and artistes. Therefore, I want to promote Indore wherever I get an opportunity to perform."

At present, the singer works alone and does not wish to have his own troupe. He believes that being alone lets him work with different talented people and explore other's art.

Future endeavours

When asked where he sees himself in the next five years, Hitesh said, "Working for Bollywood, performing on foreign stages and doing live shows. I see myself as a successful playback singer."