Madhya Pradesh: B.Ed student from Satna arrested for creating fake ID of minor girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cyber Cell arrested a B.Ed student on Thursday for allegedly creating a fake ID of a minor girl on Instagram . The accused was sending objectionable messages to the girl.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said that a girl had lodged a complaint a few days ago that an unidentified person was sending objectionable messages to her after uploading her photos on an Instagram ID. A case under IT Act and POCSO Act was registered against an unidentified person and a team was constituted to trace the accused.

During the investigation, the cyber cell officials found the role of a person named Devendra of Satna. The officers called him to the office and during questioning, he confessed his crime. He told the police that he didn’t know the girl. He found the girl’s photo on Instagram and started harassing her by sending her obscene messages. A mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime were seized by the cyber cell officers from the accused.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:10 AM IST