Madhya Pradesh: Bed-ridden person reaches vaccination centre against all odds

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man of Rehgaon village under Bhikangaon janpad panchayat set an example before others after he visited vaccination centre against all odds.

The villager Ramkaran Yadav, 55, Ramkaran is bed-ridden since 1996. He he met an accident and suffered paralysis in half of the body (below the waist).

His kin Om Yadav said that Ramkaran fell into the well during the deepening work in 1996 and has been bed ridden since then. After that tragic incident, Ramkaran became inconsolable due to his condition. But his spirit is amazing.

Even in such a situation, he expressed his desire to get vaccinate at the vaccination centre on Tuesday. Following this, his family members took him to the vaccination centre on the bullock cart.

Notably, vaccination mega drive is being going on in the district since September 17.

After getting the vaccine, Ramkaran said that today it is good to take a step forward in getting rid of corona. He expressed great gratitude to the teacher Mangat Verma, Atmaram, Sunil Gupta and health volunteer Subhash for fulfilling his wish to get him vaccinated.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:28 AM IST