Madhya Pradesh: BEd first semester students also get general promotion

Indore: BEd first semester exams of 2019 batch students, who were worried over delay of their exams by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya 10 months, can heaved sigh of relief. They will get promotion to next semester on the basis of their internal exam marks.

“The orders by Department of Higher Education were to promote students whose exams could not be conducted due to outbreak of Covid-19 on the basis of internal exam and previous class marks. As there was no previous class for first semester students, we decided to promote them on basis of their internal marks,” exam controller Ashesh Tiwari stated.

The exams of BEd first semester were supposed to be conduct in December last year but the same got late due to, reasons power that be.