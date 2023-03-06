Madhya Pradesh: Be a catalyst in government efforts to improve lives of people, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that PESA mobilisers and public service friends should play the role of catalysts in the efforts of the government to improve the lives of the people of the state. Give the people the benefit of the welfare schemes of the government and get the feeling of joy.

Chief Minister Chouhan was discussing with PESA mobilisers and public service friends at Balipur village near Manawar in Dhar district. He not only explained about the PESA Act, but other flagship schemes including the recently launched Ladli Behna Yojana and urged them to study all the schemes thoroughly. Find the characters of the scheme and help to get the benefits.

The Chief Minister said that camps will be organised in every village and every ward of urban areas to provide benefits of Ladli Behna Yojana. In these camps, the sisters have to be helped in filling applications. The administration will also cooperate in this. Make the public aware. See that middlemen do not flourish, this is a very important task. Do it with all seriousness.

State cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, public health and family welfare and district in-charge minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, animal husbandry and social justice minister Prem Singh Patel, MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, MP Gajendra Singh, MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki Including public representatives, officers and a large number of PESA mobilisers and public service friends were present.