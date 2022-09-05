Madhya Pradesh: 'Batti Gul Metre Chalu' in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A case of 'Batti Gul Metre Chalu' has come to fore in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar. Reportedly, the residents of the said place observed that their electricity meters were still running and recording the reading when there was a power cut in the area for 15 minutes on Saturday. The red light installed in the meter was also glowing which is an indication of an active meter.

According to resident Radheshyam Vani, he used to receive an electricity bill of rupees 2,000- 3,000 only. But for the past few months, he observed a sudden boom in his bill and now he has to pay a bill of Rs 5,000. Other residents and shopkeepers are also facing similar problems.

He added, that many times in the past, they collectively visited the electricity department and complained about the matter, but nothing changed. Now the department is forcibly extorting money in the name of a bill from us. Notably, a video of running meters during the power cut off has gone viral.