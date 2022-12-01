Madhya Pradesh: Barwani doctors report on duty sporting black armbands 

FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Barwani unit reported on duty sporting black armbands to raise their protest against the recent attack on a female gynaecologist in Barwani.

On Wednesday, doctors submitted their memorandum to the chief medical and health officer (CMOH) and condemned the incident.

In the memorandum, doctors drew the attention of the administration raising how Dr Shreya Mahajan, the contract medical officer posted in the Women's Hospital, was manhandled by the kin of a patient on November 25.

While the family members of the patient had already been told that the child had died in the womb itself, the indecent behaviour meted out to Dr Mahajan by the family members of the said patient was condemnable. They demanded action against the family members for their atrocious behaviour.

Earlier on November 25, Rajesh Pichodkar, a resident of Gandhwani in Dhar district accused the staff of the Women's Hospital of negligence regarding the death of the newborn after the delivery of his wife. During this, the family created a ruckus.

Rajesh said that his wife Sandhya (26), was referred from Gandhwani to Barwani Women's Hospital on Tuesday, from where she was discharged saying everything was normal.

Meanwhile, his wife's health worsened at night and the private doctor asked him to take his wife to Barwani again.

When he brought his wife to Barwani in the morning, doctors here managed to deliver her normally, but the newborn died.

On the other hand, duty doctor Shreya Mahajan at the Barwani hospital said that the woman was not getting labour pain and everything was normal and that is why the woman was discharged from the hospital.

If anything was wrong, then the family or the woman had to tell them, even if she got labour pain at night, her family members must bring her back to the hospital, but they brought Sandhya in the morning and till then the child died in the womb. Doctors claimed that the family members not only created a ruckus but slapped the duty doctor as well. At the moment the police are on the spot, Mahajan said.