Madhya Pradesh: Barwani district collector celebrates daughter’s birthday with lepers at Ashagram

Barwani: Collector Shivraj Singh Verma celebrated the birthday of his daughter Arti Verma on January 7, with leprosy patients at Ashagram. Collector Verma distributed fruits and sweets to them and their families. He also distributed warm clothes to the children.

While addressing the gathering, he said, “If we want to double happiness at a festive occasion, we should share joy with disadvantaged groups of society. This way, we can help the needy and bring a smile on their faces. This is the greatest gift.” Collector Verma has also appealed to masses to celebrate festivals with deprived sections of the society.

Sub divisional officer Barwani Ghanshyam Dhangar, deputy collector Anshu Jawla, Tehsildar Rajesh Patidar, women and child development department assistant director Ajay Gupta, Ashagram Trust secretary Dr Shivnarayan Yadav and others were present on the occasion.