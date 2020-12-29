Madhya Pradesh: Barwani district administration issues show cause notices for overlooking complaints received through CM Helpline

Barwani: The district administration has issued show cause notices to 10 departments where 100-day old CM Helpline cases still lie unresolved and to 12 departments, which have not attended the cases in stipulated time.

District collector Shivraj Singh Verma issued show cause notices after reviewing the CM Helpline cases on Monday. He sought explanation from them in three days.

The show cause notices have been issued to lead branch manager, assistant commissioner of tribal welfare department, district education officer, chief medical and health officer, NVDA executive engineer, district transport officer, agriculture department, horticulture department, women and child development department, district planning officer, deputy director agriculture, mineral officer, executive engineer public works department, district sports officer among others.