Madhya Pradesh: Barnagar police rescue 6 bovines, seize vehicle

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A police team on Thursday succeeded in foiling a cow smuggling attempt, rescued six bovines and also seized the vehicle involved in the crime. The action was taken under the ongoing campaign to eradicate the menace of cow smuggling and related crimes from society.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by inspector Prithvi Singh Khalate chased a suspicious vehicle which was driven by two unknown persons and signalled them to stop them for checking. Sensing danger, the driver and the other person fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind near Dehata Village.

On checking the vehicle, police found six bovines brutally tied with ropes which were being transported to Dhulia, Maharashtra. Thereafter all the six bovines were rescued and the vehicle was seized. Further investigation into this matter has been initiated.

A special team of the Ingoriya police has been constituted under the leadership of sub-divisional officer Ravindra Boyat and station-in-charge Prithvi Singh Khalate for looking into such crimes.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:40 PM IST