Madhya Pradesh: Barn owl found injured in Khandwa, rescued

Indore: Just a few days after International Owl Awareness Day, which is celebrated on August 4 every year, a majestic barn owl was found injured in Rudy village, Khandwa. The owl was rescued by wildlife activist Rohitashwa Pandey citing the poor creature struggling to move about.

Brought to the forest ranger office and treated temporarily on Saturday, the protected owl was saved from being killed for its parts. Barn owls are protected under the Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act.

“The owl’s wing was cut and hence, he could not fly at all,” Pandey said. Based on the preliminary condition and analysis of the owl, it is more likely injured by a human for hunting or poaching.

“Barn owls can be easily distinguished by their round face and shade of grey or brown at back,” Pandey said. He added that owls are commonly found in Khandwa forest and are essential as prime consumers of rodents such as mice and rats, owls can be very beneficial to humans.

“Use of owls in black magic and sorcery linked with superstition, totems, and taboos drives the illegal trade of owls in India. Shaman or black magic practitioners, frequently referred to as tantrics in India, prescribe the use of parts from live owls such as skull, feathers, ear tufts, claws, heart, liver, kidney, blood, eyes, fat, beak, tears, eggshells, meat, and bones for ceremonial pujas and rituals,” says the factsheet issued by TRAFFIC India Office’s investigation.