e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Barkheda Loya Panchayat bypoll sees over 97% voter turnout

Madhya Pradesh: Barkheda Loya Panchayat bypoll sees over 97% voter turnout

Over 97% voters in Barkheda Loya gram Panchayat turned up to exercise their franchise

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): By-elections were held for the vacant seat of a one Sarpanch member in Barkheda Loya Gram Panchayat under Garoth block on Thursday.

Over 97% voters in Barkheda Loya gram Panchayat turned up to exercise their franchise. Out of total 1,988 voters, 983 male and 956 female voters (a total of 1939 voters) exercised their franchise. Ahead of the by-polls, administration had made elaborate preparations to ensure free and fair elections.No untoward incidents was reported.

All the three voting centres saw a massive turnout of voters on Thursday. A total of three villages including Varakhedi, Bawdi Ka Kheda fall under Barkheda Loya Panchayat. 

Bahadur Singh, a resident Bawdi Kheda, Satyanarayan Patidar and Vishnu Patidar, a resident of Barkheda Loya are in fray for the post of Sarpanch. The results would be announced on January 9.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam collector instructs cleanliness be maintained at district hospital
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Barkheda Loya Panchayat bypoll sees over 97% voter turnout

Madhya Pradesh: Barkheda Loya Panchayat bypoll sees over 97% voter turnout

Madhya Pradesh: Pending amount of Rs 50 lakh paid to 100 couples of Mandsaur district

Madhya Pradesh: Pending amount of Rs 50 lakh paid to 100 couples of Mandsaur district

Madhya Pradesh: Coldwave destroys Rabi crop, Congress seeks compensation in Malhargarh

Madhya Pradesh: Coldwave destroys Rabi crop, Congress seeks compensation in Malhargarh

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam collector instructs cleanliness be maintained at district hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam collector instructs cleanliness be maintained at district hospital

Indore Commodities Buzz of January 06: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of January 06: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know