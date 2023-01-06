Madhya Pradesh: Barkheda Loya Panchayat bypoll sees over 97% voter turnout

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): By-elections were held for the vacant seat of a one Sarpanch member in Barkheda Loya Gram Panchayat under Garoth block on Thursday.

Over 97% voters in Barkheda Loya gram Panchayat turned up to exercise their franchise. Out of total 1,988 voters, 983 male and 956 female voters (a total of 1939 voters) exercised their franchise. Ahead of the by-polls, administration had made elaborate preparations to ensure free and fair elections.No untoward incidents was reported.

All the three voting centres saw a massive turnout of voters on Thursday. A total of three villages including Varakhedi, Bawdi Ka Kheda fall under Barkheda Loya Panchayat.

Bahadur Singh, a resident Bawdi Kheda, Satyanarayan Patidar and Vishnu Patidar, a resident of Barkheda Loya are in fray for the post of Sarpanch. The results would be announced on January 9.

