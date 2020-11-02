Madhya Pradesh: Bank’s loan repayment demand forces farmer to end life

Gandhwani: Inability to repay loan drove a 42-year-old farmer of Dhanora village to end life, said Gandhwani police. Jogada hanged self from a tree.

According to reports, Jogada had taken Rs 1.5 lakh loan from a bank and was being pressurised to repay it.

His nephew Ramesh said that the bank had served repayment notice to his uncle about a year back. Bank did not ask for loan repayment during the lockdown period. However, as soon as lockdown was lifted, bank employees started visiting his house demanding loan repayment.

Ramesh said that his uncle had decided to repay a part of the loan after selling his crop this year. However, pressure exerted by bank employees forced him to take the extreme step.