Madhya Pradesh: Bankers in Mandleshwar came on the road to protest against privatisation of banks

Mandleshwar: Scores of bank employees from Mandleshwar and its adjoining villagers raised their protest over the ongoing privatisation of banks across the country. They gathered at the Rajiv statues and lit candles as a mark of their protest. They raised slogans against the privatisation move, singing 'Hum Honge Kamyab' and wished for the success of their protest.

One of the bank manager Sonu Kushwah informed that they are protesting against the privatisation of banks being done by the Indian government. He said that even after two days of strike the government has not paid heed to their demands. If the privatisation process doesn’t stop then they would go on an indefinite strike in the month of April, he further added. He said that the protest is being done for the benefit of the common people as they will suffer due to privatisation.

Kushwah said that the government should take action on major defaulters rather than opting for privatisation.

Monika Chawla, another bank official from Mandleshwar said that former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi took a huge and beneficial step when she opted for nationalisation of banks but Modi government will only benefit the corporate sector by privatisation of banks and will harm the interests of the poor and the middle class. She said that privatisation will only benefit the corporate world and not the common people.

Abhay Porwal, Vinod Gangle, Richita Mahawat were present along with a huge number of other bank officials and workers.