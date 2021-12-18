Madhya Pradesh: Bank strike against privatisation, customers will have to pay more for services warn union leaders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The strike of bank staff against privatisation of public sector banks continued on Friday for the second day. Under the leadership of United Forum of Bank Unions, bank officers and employees demonstrated in front of various bank branches and raised slogans against the Central government. According to bankers, due to privatisation, customers will have to pay more for banking services.

Officers and employees of State Bank of India (GPO branch), Bank of India (YN Road branch), Punjab National Bank (Sapna-Sangita Road), Bank of Maharashtra (MG Road), Union Bank (LIG Chauraha), Indian Bank (New), Bank of Baroda (AB Road branch) gathered at different bank premises at 11 am. Bankers holding posters in their hands were protesting against privatisation.

Due to the strike, work has stopped in 550 branches. Banking services including RTGS, check clearing, cash deposit and withdrawal remained affected. Office-bearers of various bank employees' union told about the disadvantages of privatisation. The officials said that due to privatisation, employment in the banking sector will be less. Even the customers will be charged in the name of each banking service.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:58 AM IST