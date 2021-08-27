Madhya Pradesh: Bank of India event during Hindi month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Banking vocabulary and translation competition was organised during Hindi month at Indore Zonal Office of Bank of India on Friday.

This competition was organised under the guidance of zonal manager Subodh Kumar. Deputy zonal manager BV Chavda was present in the competition as judge and chief guest. On this occasion, deputy zonal manager Chavda encouraged all the participants present and made them aware of the importance of Hindi.

Around 25 staff members participated in the competition. Official language assistance team Priyanka Soni and Neha Mujhalda acted as supervisors.

Programme concluded with vote of thanks proposed by official language officer Amrish Kumar.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 09:39 PM IST