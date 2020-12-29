Madhya Pradesh: Bangle pieces in car, tyre marks solve murder mystery in Omkareshwar, gym owner charged with wife’s murder

Omkareshwar (Khandwa district): In a major twist to road accident case involving death of one woman and injuring three others, Omkareshwar police said they arrested woman’s husband who was driving the car that plunged into the Omkareshwar dam canal near Bogawan village on Omkareshwar - Sanawad road leading to the death of his wife. The accident took place on at about 9 pm on December 25, 2020.

Deceased has been identified as Garima Chaturvedi, 28, wife of Abhishek alias Chintu Chaturvedi, 32, a resident of Omkareshwar village in Khandwa district. At the time of accident, Abhishek was driving a car with his seven-year-old son and 15-year-old diver Gautam Kevat. They were on way to Sanawad from Omakreshwar to visit a doctor.

As per Abhishek’s statement to the police, he claimed that it was dark near the bridge over the canal, and the car abruptly swerved and fell into the canal. When the forensic science laboratory team of Khandwa police visited the spot and closely observed the car and the area, team recovered pieces of bangles of Garima in the car. Besides, team also found tyre marks near the spot, which indicated conspiracy behind the accident. Team claimed that though Abhishek claimed that car abruptly swerved and fell into the canal, the tyre marks prove that person driving the car intentionally plunged it into the canal.