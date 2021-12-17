Madhya Pradesh: Bandh observed to protest against Vinod Meda murder

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu organisations and BJP members, along with residents, on Wednesday, called a bandh to protest against the Vinod Medaís murder. Kalia Bada resident Vinod Meda was brutally killed by two persons from Godhara and Dahod at the Pitol petrol pump late in the night on Sunday.

Traders from across the town closed their establishments for a day to support the bandh call.†Several social organisations took out a procession from Dussehra Maidan to the police station via the main routes of the town appealing for justice for tribal youth Vinod Meda. People raised slogans of ìJai Siya Ramî and ìHang the Culpritsî. RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal, BJP leaders and public representatives submitted a memorandum to the Thandala SDOP demanding the arrest of the absconding accused as soon as possible and that they be hanged to death.

Similar a situation was seen at Thandla, Ranapur, Para and Pitol on Tuesday, while traders and Hindu organisations from Rambhapur staged demonstrations in the town on Wednesday.

Concerned at the outrage among the residents, a police force was deployed in major areas of the town under the leadership of Thandala SDOP Manohar Singh Gavli and Babita Bamania. Two DSPs were deployed from 7.00 am to prevent communal violence during the bandh. Meanwhile, the police station-in-charge and his team patrolled the town to ensure that no violence broke out during and after the protest.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:45 AM IST