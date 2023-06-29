 Madhya Pradesh: Banana Cultivators Will Get Compensation On July 1
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Gyaneshwar Patil announced that the state government would distribute the amount of compensation of crop to banana cultivators of Burhanpur on July 1.

He further said that it would be a boon for farmers as the government has announced to double the amount of compensation under the provision of Revenue Book Circular (RBC) 6-4 while amending the relief amount given for banana crop damage and their prescribed criteria.

MP Patil added that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured farmers including banana cultivators of compensation the for the damage suffered and promised to undertake more surveys to assess the loss of crops caused due to untimely rainfall and hailstorm. Banana crops were completely razed by the natural calamity.

Efforts were made to ensure maximum compensation...

Hence, continuous efforts were made to ensure maximum compensation to the farmers. Chief Minister Chauhan has provided relief to the farmers by passing a historic decision to double the compensation in the cabinet. This amount would be deposited in the accounts of farmers by July 1.

Mandi board vice-president Manju Dadu, district panchayat president Gangaram Marko, Antyodaya Samiti president Anil Bhosale and others were present while the MP was expressing his thoughts.

