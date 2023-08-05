Madhya Pradesh: Banana Cultivators Threaten Khaat Panchayat Over Low Compensation In Burhanpur

Representative image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of banana cultivators from Dhamangaon village of Burhanpur district rushed to district collector office and tabled their grievances before collector Bhavya Mittal pertaining to less compensation for their banana crop damaged by storm and train.

According to information, about two months back banana crops of many farmers were damaged in storm and rain.

On July 2, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 41.85 lakh into the accounts of farmers through a single click. However, farmers of many villages complained of less compensation.

The farmers later said that they would organise a ‘khaat’ panchayat in collectorate on Tuesday if their problem was not resolved. They warned that 150 would stay put in the collectorate and even return the compensation received from the government. One of the farmers Hansraj Patil from Dhamangaon said that the banana crop of more than 150 farmers of Dhamangaon was damaged. The compensation received was quite low. “We do not know whether Patwari made a mistake or did it deliberately, but want full compensation and government must investigate the exact reason behind this,” he said.

Patil said that compensation was not received as per the list pasted in the panchayat after the survey. “What I got is different. The list was pasted for 54 to 60% compensation, whereas only 20 to 40% compensation was given.

“We have complained to the collector twice before also. Now if it is not solved, then we will set up a Khaat Panchayat here,” he said.

