Madhya Pradesh: Baledi Farmers Accuse Forest Officials Of Destroying Standing Crops In Alirajpur

FPJ

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal farmers of Baledi village in Jobat assembly constituency of Alirajpur met former district Congress president Mahesh Patel on Tuesday regarding their problems.

They accused the forest department of destroying standing crop by spraying medicines. Later, they reached the collectorate office and submitted a memorandum to the collector demanding action against officials concerned.

Congress stands with farmers

Patel said that the incident exposed BJP government’s false claim of working for farmers. He also demanded strict action against employees concerned.

Patel said that forest officials abused and thrashed Baledi farmers. He further said that the Congress would always stand by the farmers and even take to roads if required.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: District Congress Panel Submits Memorandum Against BJP In Alirajpur

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)