Madhya Pradesh: Balanced diet, exercise help prevent many diseases, says Dr Sisodia

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The 62nd free health check-up camp ‘Super 60 plus’ was organized by Bhoj Research Institute in Dhar for its senior citizens.

Addressing the event, cardiologist Dr Sumit Sisodia said that elderly people and senior citizens are at higher risk for chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart-related ailments. Diabetic patients should avoid food and drinks ranging from white rice, sugar, potatoes, moong dal to flavoured coffee.

Regular brisk walking also helps prevent various health-related conditions. We are seeing a rise in viral diseases and fever. Social distancing and mask wearing are important ways we can help limit them. A good and balanced diet, exercise/yoga may also help prevent many diseases and reduce risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and high blood pressure by helping smooth blood flow.

The camp was presided by Baban Das Agrawal celebrating his 81st birth anniversary. Beneficiaries availed free screening, examination, consultation including free medicines at the camp. Durgesh Nagar conducted the camp while Dr Dipendra Sharma, Bhoj Research Institute, proposed a vote of thanks.