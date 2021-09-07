Madhya Pradesh: Bail for doctor accused of black marketing Remdesivir

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to a doctor accused of black marketing anti-Covid Remdesivir injections at Indore, two days after the Madhya Pradesh government submitted that it has revoked his detention under the National Security Act.

Counsel of Dr Sarvar Khan, advocate Ravindra Singh Chhabra informed the court that the order of detention against the petitioner has been revoked, as recorded by this Court while disposing of SLP filed by the petitioner's wife.

The apex court noted, "That apart, we are of the view that in the facts and circumstances of the present case, the petitioner should be enlarged on bail at this stage. We accordingly order and direct that the petitioner shall be released on bail subject to such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the trial court."

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for giving wife triple talaq

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 12:21 AM IST